Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.20

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 780,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 266,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $16,585,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 58.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 98,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

