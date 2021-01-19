RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.29

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.29 and traded as high as $38.36. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) shares last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 2,490,729 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RWE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.93 ($42.27).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

