Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, November 27th. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,045,000 after buying an additional 1,246,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
