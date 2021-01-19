S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $19,354,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 659,638 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 348,531 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 516,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 303,634 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,887,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 528,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.