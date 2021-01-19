S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 122,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 457,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,657. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $25.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.