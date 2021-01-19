S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,090. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $65.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.48.

