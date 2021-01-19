S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,810,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 669,155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,072,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 465,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 524,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 394,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,070. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $24.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.