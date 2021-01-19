S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 7,908 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,548.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

