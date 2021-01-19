S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 15,224 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,224 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for about 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 2,416,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,745. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.