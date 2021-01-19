Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.73

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.73 and last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 312,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 644.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 105,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 70,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

