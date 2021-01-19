Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Saia by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 58.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

