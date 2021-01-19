Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SAIA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.
Shares of Saia stock opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Saia by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Saia by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 58.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
