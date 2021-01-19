Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of SZGPY stock remained flat at $$2.66 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

