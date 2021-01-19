Samuel Heath & Sons plc (HSM.L) (LON:HSM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (HSM.L) (LON:HSM) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.10). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.76 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.37.

Samuel Heath & Sons plc manufactures and markets various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom products, such as thermostatic shower kits and sets; trim sets for thermostatic valves, diverters, and flow controls; concealed thermostatic showers; basin fillers, sets, taps, and mixers; bath and shower fillers and mixers; towel rings and rails; paper and tumbler holders; hooks; soap dispensers and holders; soap baskets; wall mounted toilet brushes; framed mirrors; and shower heads.

