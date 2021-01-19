Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Shares Gap Up to $37.46

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.46, but opened at $42.00. Sanara MedTech shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 485 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $246.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 175.36% and a negative net margin of 39.58%.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder that helps in the natural wound healing process; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Cleanser, a patented wound cleansing spray that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate biofilm; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin & Wound Irrigation Solution that works to irrigate and remove microbes from the wound bed to help eliminate planktonic, immature, and mature biofilms.

