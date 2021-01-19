Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Sandvik has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.