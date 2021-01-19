Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

MNST traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 93,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,700. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $230,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

