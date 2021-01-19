Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.20. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.