Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 20,753 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Broadcom worth $196,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $13.42 on Tuesday, reaching $459.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $459.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

