Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3) Shares Down 1.1%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €371.00 ($436.47) and last traded at €371.20 ($436.71). 37,952 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €375.20 ($441.41).

SRT3 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €373.00 ($438.82) price target on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €322.00 ($378.82) target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €353.00 ($415.29) target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €321.89 ($378.69).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €353.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €349.51.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

