SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Stock Price Up 0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

About SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

