Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.
Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,299,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,752,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
