Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,299,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,752,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

