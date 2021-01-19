Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.83

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 49458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

