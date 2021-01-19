Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is TAP Consulting LLC’s Largest Position

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.64. 7,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.