Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Trimmed by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,613 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 281.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. 1,924,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

