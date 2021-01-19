Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 16.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 352,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 182,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,780. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52.

