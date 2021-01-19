Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Cut by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. 889,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,944. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

