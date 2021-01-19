Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 20.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,651,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 416,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.08. 29,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average of $117.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

