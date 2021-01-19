Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,751 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,651,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 416,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $128.01. 1,073,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,235. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

