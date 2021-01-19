Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. 4,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,060. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84.

