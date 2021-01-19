Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. 4,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $72.19.

