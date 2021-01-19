Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.84.

SECYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

