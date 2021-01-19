Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) PT Set at C$4.00 by CIBC

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) received a C$4.00 target price from equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.67.

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.79. 573,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,340. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.84. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$452.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

