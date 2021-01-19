Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Security Devices International Inc (OTCMKTS:SDEV) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 203,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 24,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

About Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV)

Security Devices International, Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants.

