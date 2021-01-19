Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.23

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.23 and last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 12496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

