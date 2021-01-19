Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,356 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 58,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3,176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

