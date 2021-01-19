Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) Trading Up 1.8%

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKSUY) was up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $93.35. Approximately 133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.06.

About Sekisui Chemical (OTCMKTS:SKSUY)

Sekisui Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products (UIEP), and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses. The Housing segment engages in the manufacturing, construction, sale, refurbishing, and other operations related to unit housing, real estate, and residential service business.

