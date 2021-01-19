Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $11.23. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 225 shares.

SLCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.