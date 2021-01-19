SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.42. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 24,831 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.