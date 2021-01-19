Sentivate Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $190,649.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00528261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.03911621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013006 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

