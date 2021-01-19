Sequent Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,823 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after acquiring an additional 676,944 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after acquiring an additional 614,263 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after acquiring an additional 851,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,954,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

