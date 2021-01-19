Sequent Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.64. 4,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,080. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $105.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.81.

