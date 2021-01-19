Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Down 19.4%

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) fell 19.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.95. 7,893,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 2,953,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30. The stock has a market cap of C$383.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33.

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

