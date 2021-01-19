SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,415 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 98.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 112.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. 368,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,372,920. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

