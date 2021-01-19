SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,225 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $845,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. 917,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,659,712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

