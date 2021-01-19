SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. 668,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,973,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.66.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

