SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after buying an additional 85,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 975,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,967,000 after buying an additional 59,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. 127,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,780. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.