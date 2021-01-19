Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Shares of SHAK traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,844. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.83, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,243.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,676 shares of company stock worth $34,422,282. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 644,910 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth approximately $11,667,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 271.4% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 450.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

