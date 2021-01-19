ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0012

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. ShipChain has a market cap of $585,136.78 and $12.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00547476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.73 or 0.03909885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015724 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

