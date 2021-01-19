Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Grows By 18.1%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.12. 1,122,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -128.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after acquiring an additional 774,221 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,111,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,061,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 593.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 148,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

