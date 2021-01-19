Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expands By 17.4%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 383,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,244. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBG. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 158.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hub Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

